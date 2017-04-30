Crews Continue Work To Restore Power After Severe Storms In OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Crews Continue Work To Restore Power After Severe Storms In OK

Thousands of customers are still without power following a massive storm system that brought damaging high winds, hail and rain to most of Oklahoma Saturday. Thousands of customers are still without power following a massive storm system that brought damaging high winds, hail and rain to most of Oklahoma Saturday.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thousands of customers are still without power following a massive storm system that brought damaging high winds, hail and rain to most of Oklahoma Friday night and Saturday.

According to the OG&E outage map, there are over 10,000 customers without power including nearly 8,000 in Oklahoma City.

At one point, at least 80,000 customers were without power.

Saturday afternoon, OG&E spokesperson Brian Alford told News 9, “This particular storm was really nothing short of what we see with damage from a tornado. Those straight line winds in excess of 80-90 mph caused a significant amount of damage across a very wide area, almost as if we’d had ice.”

OG&E said it has crews working across the metro and hundreds were coming in from other states to help restore power.

