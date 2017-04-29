Gov. Mary Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Due Severe Weather - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Gov. Mary Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Due Severe Weather Damage

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Saturday afternoon, Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to severe weather damage.

The storm system brought damaging straight-line winds, tornadoes and even snow to the state.

At one point, over 80,000 customers were without power.

Fallin’s order will allow state agencies to make emergency purchases for disaster relief and preparedness. It’s also the first step toward getting federal aid.

The state of emergency lasts for 30 days. 

In Oklahoma County, the American Red Cross opened a shelter due to severe weather. 

