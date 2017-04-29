Strong, Damaging Winds Causing Damage Around Oklahoma

Powerful winds have downed power lines and caused some damage around Oklahoma overnight.

First damaging winds have produced power flashes and some debris near Calumet, and possibly produced a small tornado. The storm was moving east northeast toward Piedmont, producing winds up to 70 miles per hour. No official tornado warning have been issued.

The storm has also produced baseball-sized hail.

Later, near Altus, more power flashes were observed as a second round of storms developed in southwestern Oklahoma.

