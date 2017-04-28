Arrest Warrants Issued For 3 Suspects Wanted In OKC Home Burglary

Arrest warrants issued for three suspects in Oklahoma City home burglary.

Arrest warrants were issued Friday for three of four suspects in a burglary on the 800 block of NW 38th Street in Oklahoma City. It happened on Sunday.

When he noticed something wasn't right in the neighborhood, a resident pressed record with his phone in his shirt pocket to capture the suspects loading his neighbor's stuff into a U-Haul -- knowing no one was moving.

When the victim, Cody Monard got home, his place was ransacked and everything of value was gone.

After the cell phone video and story aired Sunday, Monard said help poured in from all angles.

“I couldn’t believe how many phone calls I got from random strangers just trying to help out,” he explained.

Court documents state, police took calls from tipsters, including family of the suspects. Warrants were issued for Troy 'TJ' Shields, Ramona Thomas and Ronald Schmidt.

“These people just made me sick to my stomach,” Monard said.

Detectives discovered Schmidt sold the stolen guitars and amps to a Guitar Center. But thankfully, Monard will get them back.

“It seems small, but it’s pretty huge to me,” he said.

He will also get back a metal statue that investigators said Schmidt tried to sell at a local recycling plant.

And now it's only a matter of time before the suspects are picked up by police.

“Their habits that caused them to steal from me are the same habits that are going to get them caught,” Monard told News 9.

Police also posted a photo on Facebook asking for help in identifying a fourth person caught on cell phone video in the burglary. Call Crime Stoppers if you recognize her at 235-7300.