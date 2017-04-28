3 Children Safe, Suspects Turn Themselves In To Del City Police

Three children abducted in Del City are safe after police say the suspected kidnappers turned themselves in to police, Friday night.

It started when Del City Police say 28-year-old Kayla Absher and 24-year-old Cory Sutphin, the children's biological parents, took the children from their court-appointed guardian around 6 p.m. Friday, from a home in the 3300 block of Del Rancho Rd. in Del City.

Police say the two went to the home and forced their way into a car to grab the children, identified as 23-month-old Kelsea, 8-month-old Aubree and 8-year-old Gage.

Family and neighbors attempted to stop the pair from snatching the children bur were unsuccessful. A witness said one of the suspect dropped the 8-month-old on the ground during the abduction, but quickly picked her up and fled the scene.

According to police, the guardian’s foot was run over while the suspects drove off. A witness tried to chase the pair, but eventual lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by another female, identified as 27-year-old Ruby Duncan.

Just after 10 p.m., News 9 was notified that the parents had turned themselves in at the Del City Police Department and that the children are safe and unharmed.