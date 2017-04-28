Gross Production Tax Eyed As Solution To State Budget Woes

Law enforcement e-mails obtained through an Open Records request are raising questions about a key witness -- a retired DNA analyst -- in the trial and conviction of former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw.More >>
Law enforcement e-mails obtained through an Open Records request are raising questions about a key witness -- a retired DNA analyst -- in the trial and conviction of former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw.More >>
In response to severe overcrowding concerns at the Midwest City animal shelter, city council has voted to cancel partnerships that provide services to neighboring communities.More >>
In response to severe overcrowding concerns at the Midwest City animal shelter, city council has voted to cancel partnerships that provide services to neighboring communities.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.