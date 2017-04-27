Cowboys Adjust Texas Series Due To Weather Precautions - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cowboys Adjust Texas Series Due To Weather Precautions

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER -

Due to the high potential for storms in Stillwater this weekend, Oklahoma State has changed the schedule for its series with Texas at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
 
The two teams will now play a doubleheader Friday, with the first game beginning at 2:30 p.m. First pitch for the nightcap will be 40 minutes following the completion of game one.
 
Saturday's contest, set for 6 p.m., will remain as scheduled, with Sunday being used as a potential game day should the series not be completed during the Friday and Saturday time frames.

