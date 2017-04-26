Social Media Tip Leads To Multiple Copper Theft Arrests - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Social Media Tip Leads To Multiple Copper Theft Arrests

GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Social media played a major role in one of their latest busts, the Grady County sheriff's office said.

Brian Skinner, 39, and Courtney Morris, 26, are in the Grady County jail. Deputies arrested them for speeding Monday. 

Lt. Phil Blevins said the truck Skinner was driving was carrying stolen copper wire. Blevins said a tip to the Grady County Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline through Facebook Messenger last week led them to the suspects, who he said have stolen items from drilling sites in three different counties. 

"It's pretty well-known he's been involved in methamphetamine and the danger is there if you encounter someone like that," Blevins said.

Blevins said the Facebook Messenger tipster is in line for a monetary reward.

