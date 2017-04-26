Holdenville Property, Trees Damaged In Severe Storm

Tuesday night’s storms did some pretty significant damage in Holdenville. News 9 meteorologists say a weak tornado may have touched down.

Angie Yates can't help but feel a little unlucky. Her Holdenville yard had a lot of damage while her neighbors on the rest of the block had very little.

“It’s just kind of odd how it hit because my neighbor has a couple limbs down and I have lots of limbs and trees and my fences and my patio furniture is scattered everywhere,” said Yates.

She said it all happened suddenly around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, as she was getting ready for bed.

“I could hear the hail hitting and then it was just this loud whoosh, boom and that’s what startled me.”

She didn't realize how bad the damage was though until her neighbor called to make sure she was alright.

Several blocks down on Johns Street, the damage was more wide spread. Crews and heavy equipment had to clear trees from the streets. Some homes had roof damage and fences were blown down.

Tornado sirens did go off in town, and Angie believes it was all caused by a tornado.

“Very scary, haven’t been through this before. Don’t want to do it again.”