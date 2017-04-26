Holdenville Property, Trees Damaged In Severe Storm - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Holdenville Property, Trees Damaged In Severe Storm

Posted: Updated:
HOLDENVILLE, Oklahoma -

Tuesday night’s storms did some pretty significant damage in Holdenville. News 9 meteorologists say a weak tornado may have touched down.

Angie Yates can't help but feel a little unlucky. Her Holdenville yard had a lot of damage while her neighbors on the rest of the block had very little.

“It’s just kind of odd how it hit because my neighbor has a couple limbs down and I have lots of limbs and trees and my fences and my patio furniture is scattered everywhere,” said Yates.

She said it all happened suddenly around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, as she was getting ready for bed.

“I could hear the hail hitting and then it was just this loud whoosh, boom and that’s what startled me.”

She didn't realize how bad the damage was though until her neighbor called to make sure she was alright.

Several blocks down on Johns Street, the damage was more wide spread. Crews and heavy equipment had to clear trees from the streets. Some homes had roof damage and fences were blown down.

Tornado sirens did go off in town, and Angie believes it was all caused by a tornado.

“Very scary, haven’t been through this before. Don’t want to do it again.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.