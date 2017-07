Oklahoma City police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting.

Officers say the man, who was captured on a surveillance image, was on foot in the 900 block of Southwest 35th St. on April 14. Authorities believe the man was shooting at a residence in that area.

Police say no one was struck by the shot, but there was property damage.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online www.okccrimetips.com.