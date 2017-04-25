Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Houston For Game 5

The Thunder looks to keep its season alive on Tuesday night when it travels to Houston for a Game 5 matchup with the Rockets. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) made the trip as usual, and will be tweeting live updates from inside the Toyota Center. Check back throughout the game to keep up with the action.

Related: Thunder In Houston For Win-Or-Elimination Game 5

Season Over! Rockets 105 Thunder 99 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Reggie's crazy. It was the wrong play for Russ to intentionally miss second free throw. A make and it's a 3-pt game. @NEWS9 #Thunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 26, 2017

If Roberson's 2 for 19 free throws in this series is not an all-time playoff record, it should be. @NEWS9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 26, 2017

OKC's defensive strategy must change, and now. Harden v Kiwi is at worst, 2 free throws. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 26, 2017

I absolutely despise the garbage "foul" basketball the Rockets play! #News9Thunder — Kelly (@kellyogle) April 26, 2017

Officiating this game is hard. And horrible, too often. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 26, 2017

The free throw line adventure is on #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Time for Russ to rally again, OKC down 5 with 9:15 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

OKC leads 77-72 after three, just heard a Rockets fan say "What's happening?" Russ scored 20 in the 3rd. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Russ made six shots in a row, before missing a deeeep 3, Thunder leading 77-72#News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Tremendous rally by OKC, the Thunder is back in front 69-68, that Russ guy is doing good work. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Horrible 3pt FT call. 12 the time in series! @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 26, 2017

Iffy shooting is killing OKC, that's been the storyline all season though, OKC trails 61-50 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

OKC led by 6 after 1 quarter. Thunder gets outscored by 13 points in the 2nd. #News9Thunder https://t.co/S20Pu2xCzO — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 26, 2017

Rockets 51 Thunder 44 Half, turnovers killed OKC in the 2nd quarter, Russ-18pts, OKC has already put up 19 behind the line #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Houston getting great looks in second quarter, Rockets in front 51-44, OKC is pressing for shots. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

. @okcthunder in desperate need of shooters. Duh. Cant win w/o Abrines or DougMc knocking some down. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 26, 2017

Rockets tie it at 27. Thunder -6 so far with Westbrook on the bench. Russ checks back into the game at 8:38 mark of 2nd qtr: #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 26, 2017

The Victor drive and score is not working at all, tie game at 27, Russ will check back in. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Good timeout by Billy, hopefully to get Russ back in sooner #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Another first qtr lead for @okcthunder that should've been much bigger. Wasted points have killed OKC. And enough 3s, Russ. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 26, 2017

Worth noting again, the Rockets have 16 points after the first quarter. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Thunder 22 Rockets 16, playing great defense, Russ played all 12 minutes, 13 pts, #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Encouraging start to Game 5 for the Thunder. Unfortunately early success has not translated to long term success in this series for OKC. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 26, 2017

The 50/50 balls favoring Houston early, OKC remains in front 15-11 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Westbrook looks crisp. Good ball movement early on all around. Can Abrines find a 3-pt stroke with Oladipo in foul trouble? #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 26, 2017

Another good start, OKC up 11-6, Russ with 9 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

That's two fouls on Beverley #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

2 quick fouls on Oladipo, uh-oh #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 26, 2017

Hey @SteveMcGehee, how's the Toyota Center crowd early on? And on a totally unrelated note did you partake in a $1 beer? #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 26, 2017

Haven't heard much talk about Harden's bum ankle leading up to G5. He was awful in G4. Can HOU survive another poor Harden outing tonight? — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 25, 2017

It will not be completely red tonight #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/uL6Kh96irs — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 25, 2017

Josh Huestis and Christon are inactive tonight #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 25, 2017

Russ strolls in for game five #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/Wo7TKetNYo — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 25, 2017

This raving about Donovan doing a terrible job w @okcthunder is overboard. Mistakes? Sure. But Hou is better. That's hard 2 overcome @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 25, 2017

Must win for Thunder, Rockets dissing A-Rob, how will Russ play? + Houston fans getting $1 beers to show up early. Game 5 is must see TV. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 25, 2017