80 Oklahoma Schools Named State's Best

Edmond North High School is the top public high school in Oklahoma, according to the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings released Tuesday.

The Top 10 Schools were:

#1 Edmond North High School

#2 Edmond Memorial High School

#3 Harding Fine Arts Academy

#4 Norman North High School

#5 Thomas Edison Preparatory High School

#6 Classen Hs Of Advanced Studies

#7 Norman High School

#8 Edmond Santa Fe High School

#9 Deer Creek High School

#10 Owasso High School

The rest of the Oklahoma schools on the list can be found here.

