Lawton Ministry Needs Restocking After Thief Steals Food, Clothe

NEWS

Lawton Ministry Needs Restocking After Thief Steals Food, Clothes

LAWTON, Oklahoma -

A Lawton ministry is asking for your help in re-stocking their pantry and closet after someone stole food and clothes during an Easter Egg Hunt.

Unity Lawton is a ministry that helps people in need and last week, while the doors were unlocked, their director says someone came into the shelter and stole food, clothes, and other items. Organizers say it wasn't until after the event they noticed several items missing.

But the Director of Unity Lawton, Angela Stone was not mad at all. Stone says she feels sorry for the people who did this because now the people aren't going to want to come back when they need help. She hopes people realize they don't have to steal things if they're really in need because all it would've taken to be given those items is filling out a short application.

And since nearly all of the canned food was stolen that day, the church was not able to give dinner to the homeless on Easter Sunday.

If you would like to help or make a donation to Unity Lawton, you can contact them here. They're asking for men and women's jeans, shorts and summer clothing. Also, non-perishable food items as well as frozen meats that will be given to those in need.

