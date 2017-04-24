Disputed Painting, Stolen By Nazis, Returns To France

The painting at the middle of a legal fight between OU and a French woman who claimed it had been stolen by the Nazis in World War II has arrived in France.

OU spokesman Rowdy Gilbert tells Radio Oklahoma News the “Shepherdess Bringing In The Sheep” painting by Camille Pissarro, is on display at a museum in Paris. It’ll be there for five years as part of the legal settlement between OU and Leone Meyer, the woman who took the University to court.

The two sides reached a settlement nearly a year ago.

Under the terms of the settlement, the Shepherdess painting was transferred to Meyer, a French Holocaust survivor whose father owned the painting when it was stolen by Nazis.

The painting had been displayed in the University’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art in Norman.