Norman Police Looking For Answers In Fatal Shooting Of OU Student

Nathaniel Ewing was shot once in the parking lot of an apartment complex overnight. He died Monday morning on what would have been his 20th birthday.

Police in Norman are working to figure out what led up to the deadly shooting of an OU student.

Police were called out to the Willow Brook apartments just before 11 p.m. Sunday. There they found Ewing suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Early information indicates Ewing and a friend were approached by two other men, who witnesses say tried to rob them before two shots were fired.

“I hear two really like ‘pow, pow,’ two really like loud noises,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified. “Then we hear this lady screaming. She was yelling ‘Somebody got shot.’”

Police say the two suspects took off and the other man with Ewing was uninjured and able to run away and hide. By Monday afternoon, police said they had located one person of interest.

A second suspect was still at large. So far, police have only said about the second suspect that he is a black man with dreadlocks, driving a light-colored SUV,

Police say Ewing didn't live at the complex. They are still trying to figure out why he and a friend were here.

“We feel like these people potentially had some reason to meet up or had some previous relationship that brought them together. So, we don’t feel like this is a random act of violence that people should be concerned about,” said Sarah Jensen, Norman PD Public Safety Information Officer

A family member shared with News 9 a social media post from Ewing's mother. She wrote: