Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder looks to even up its series with the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon in Game 4. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be in the building tweeting live updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Another L where #Thunder subs blew leads, Hou got 3pt FTs, OKC didn't go for jugular, Russ poor 4th & Hou surrounding cast better. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 23, 2017

Kanter's continued inability to score (1-5) -- often against sieve-like D of Ryan Anderson -- was big factor in devastating loss. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 23, 2017

Donovan has done a gr8 job since G1 L. But the mistake not pulling Roberson sooner during hack-a-thon minimized #Thunder win chances #news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 23, 2017

No call on Harden push-off hard to swallow for #thunder. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 23, 2017

OKC down 111-107, Thunder ball with 11.6 secs left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

OKC down 5 with 41.8 left, Houston is scoring every time down the floor late. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

Rockets ball, Houston up 105-103 1:28 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

#Thunder will lose if rely on Russ 3s. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 23, 2017

Russ 6/20 shooting, tie game at 87 6:14 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

Thunder 77 Rockets 73 after 3, hang on Thunder fans #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

Great start!! OKC up 68-56, Houston's D looks awful out of halftime #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

Russ has a triple-double already, what's in store for the 2nd half? #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/3A694W5FXa — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

Hard to see #Thunder winning w/o more fro Victor. Can't ask more from Russ & Dre. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 23, 2017

More high-quality play by @okcthunder & Russ in game where #Rockets somehow down just 4. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 23, 2017

Thunder 58 Rockets 54 Half, Russ-17pts, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, Adams 6/6 shooting 12pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

OKC has 13 blocks, but the 50/50 balls are going to Houston, OKC up 48-46 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

Wow, that was quick, OKC back up 38-31 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

Thunder 26 Rockets 22 after one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

Norris missed jumper, Doug layup blocked, followed by a Harden layup, Billy takes timeout, OKC still up 26-19 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

Steven with 6pts, the Thunder D is primed, OKC leads 17-9 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

Taj is out with two fouls, Grant to the rescue #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

Welcome back Mr. Sun, Thunder Alley is alive and well #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/mIopgeYE5P — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 23, 2017

NBA Fines Houston's Patrick Beverley $25K For Incident With Thunder Fan #News9Thunder https://t.co/KVzFEWmtq9 — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 23, 2017