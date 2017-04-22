Cloudy, Windy And Cool Across OK Saturday

The rain is gone and the colder weather moves in Saturday. Highs will only make it into the mid and upper 50s’ and lower 60’s.

Winds will be the biggest problem Saturday, as gusts will stay around 25 to 30 mph from the north. We may still see a light sprinkle or shower through Central and Northern Oklahoma.

Saturday night, provided we clear out and winds weaken enough, lows will drop into the 30s, allowing for the possibility of some light frost across Western and Northern Oklahoma.

Warmer weather on the way for early next week!