Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Pivotal Game 3

Following two losses in Houston, the Thunder takes the series to OKC where it hosts the Rockets for a pivotal Game 3 matchup. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) and Sports Director Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) will be inside the Peake tweeting live updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Thunder 115 Rockets 113 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

OKC up 114-113 8.8 secs left, OKC's ball #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

russ bailed out for missed ft and too-risky 3 miss by kiwi @news9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 22, 2017

7 seconds left on shot clock, DEFENSE! #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

Russ hits, OKC in front 110-105 with 1:43 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

Big possession coming up here for OKC #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

Hang on to the ball and take smarter shots, OKC clinging to a 3 point lead with 3:35 left in game #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

Russ has done a splendid job of adjusting to 4th qtr mistakes in G2. But must continue now. McDermott can score & others, if set up. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 22, 2017

That's five on Beverley #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

Did we learn nothing the other night put the starters back in for the whole fourth-quarter for crying out loud!! — Kelly (@kellyogle) April 22, 2017

#Thunder need to go for jugular off the bat in 4th. Don't dare let these cold-blooded-assassins from the other side of the Red hang. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 22, 2017

Thunder 93 Rockets 83 after Q3, Houston led briefly in 3rd, but OKC responds, the home court matters #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

Russ to the bench with 57 secs left in 3rd. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

When Anderson & Williams r on from 3, #Rockets scary good. But @okcthunder hard to beat when play like this. 1 of Russ' best games @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 22, 2017

Russell already has a triple-double and the Thunder lead the Rockets 86-76 with 3:30 left in the 3Q #News9Thunder — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 22, 2017

Andre 3 -- Alex 3, OKC up 86-76 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

The home team not getting Home team calls. Home team leads by 7 @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 22, 2017

Houston opens second half with a 9-0 run https://t.co/3Zdg6AdM3L — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 22, 2017

Thunder 65 Rockets 58 Half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

I've seen this game before, Houston living at the free throw line #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

High-quality game. TV fans have to love it. 2 superstars on. Up-tempo. Tight fit. #Thunder must get to half w near double-digit lead @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 22, 2017

Houston is hitting 3's but OKC remains in front #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

Thunder 34 Rockets 25 after Q1, Gibson-12pts, Dre-9pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

The always-dependable #Thunder fans in full throat after brilliant 11-2 start. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 22, 2017

OKC delivers the first punch, up 11-2 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 22, 2017

Small percentage of crowd here w 8 mins listed as game time. Not playoff buzz-yet. Surely weather won't dampen things pic.twitter.com/NOLh1FA1vM — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 22, 2017

Mike D says all 8 he plays in playoffs are considered starters. Dependable, talented, Nene is one of best centers in league. @news9 pic.twitter.com/IJp1lVQhjW — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 22, 2017

You gotta love the spread for the media sitting up top. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/d1t3n3TtMD — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 21, 2017

OKC needs Big Kiwi to be bigger factor. Sensing @okcthunder win comfortably tonight. 2.5 fave but this should be most winnable game @news9 pic.twitter.com/IB1Pu2gQMP — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 21, 2017

Yep, that's John Lucas out early w Rockets feeding shooters 3 hrs plus before tip w @okcthunder @news9 pic.twitter.com/2Mr72LlOQE — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 21, 2017

No red shirts on the seats tonight. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/91mTFHHLBb — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 21, 2017