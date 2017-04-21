Deluge Of Rain Causes Major Flooding At OK Capitol Building

Crews at the state capitol had a huge muddy mess to clean up Friday after a flash flood in the basement.

Hundreds of gallons of storm water poured into the basement in the same area where visitors go in and out because of construction. Crews say almost anytime it rains the basement leaks, but not like this.

"We have been doing some above ground work above this area to try and shore this up, but we're in the middle of that process right now,” said State Capitol Project Manager, Trait Thompson. “So, this is just going to be a continuing issue that we deal with until we are fully through with the construction process."

The area where the leak came from is not part of the original 100-year old building; it was added on in the 1960s or 70s, and crews tell News 9 that back then, workers did a pretty shoddy job.

Because of that, crews today are cleaning up quite a mess. But once the reconstruction of the building is done, leaks should be a thing of the past.

"When we finish this building, these areas will be short up and we shouldn't have these problems anymore," Thompson said.