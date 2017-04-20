3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents Near Meno

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook residents near Meno, Thursday.

The 8:38 a.m. quake's epicenter was 3 miles south-southeast of Meno, 5 miles east-southeast of Ringwood, 5 miles west-southwest of Lahoma and 70 miles north-northwest of Oklahoma City.

The earthquake had a depth of 8 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

