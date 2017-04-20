Oklahoma Is Not Ready For A Statewide Health Emergency

The National Health Security Index has released its 2017 findings and Oklahoma is unprepared to handle a statewide health emergency.

With 6.4 out of a perfect of 10, Oklahoma ranks just below the 6.8 national average of overall health preparedness.

The index uses 130 different measures to determine each state's and the country's level of preparedness, such as flu vaccination, number of hospitals to people covered by wireless 911, and hazard planning for public schools.

Oklahoma scored highest in the incident and information management category with a 7.8. Our lowest score was a 3.9 in occupational and environmental health.

Vermont posted the highest overall score with a 7.8. Alaska ranks last with a 5.9.