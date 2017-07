More than 1,200 hotels in the Intercontinental Hotels Group were hit with malware that stole customers credit card information. The hotel group includes Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza brands.

The initial breach was reported in December but the company has since expanded the number of hotels affected.

Two Holiday Inn Express locations in OKC were affected by the breach: at NE 122nd and Coltrane and at I-40 and Meridian.

