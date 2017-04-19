Search Continues For Gun Used In Logan Co. Deputy's Death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Search Continues For Gun Used In Logan Co. Deputy's Death

LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux is devastated by the loss of Deputy David Wade.

Since his death, the sheriff's office has been showered with support as they continue to mourn and try to understand what motivated the killer.

“The number one question that we want answered right now is, ‘Was it the uniform?’ Because David did absolutely nothing to instigate a violent attack or even get anybody angry,” said Sheriff Devereaux.

The body camera footage showed Deputy Wade serving an eviction notice Tuesday and everyone appeared calm and courteous.

Moments later, Nathan LeForce was seen pulling a gun on Deputy Wade and police said he shot multiple times.

Investigators searched for the firearm seen in the final frame of the body camera footage and still haven't found it, according to Sgt. Greg Valencia.

They believe it's a semi-automatic handgun, possibly tossed out near Hwy 33 and Henney Road. Anyone with information should contact authorities.

Wednesday afternoon, the two people who were at the home when this happened were arrested. John Lute was picked up for a felony warrant out of Payne County and Christine Lute for drug paraphernalia.

LeForce is set to be arraigned at 1:30 Thursday in Logan County.

The funeral for Deputy Wade is planned for Monday, April 24 at 1 p.m. at the Lazy E Arena.

