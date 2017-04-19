Cashion Police Chief Remembers Fallen Logan County Deputy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Cashion Police Chief Remembers Fallen Logan County Deputy

Posted: Updated:
Cashion’s police chief had special ties to slain Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Wade. Cashion’s police chief had special ties to slain Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Wade.
CASHION, Oklahoma -

Cashion’s police chief had special ties to slain Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Wade.

Both Wade and Police Chief Veronica Thomas are Army veterans. Thomas hired Wade as a Cashion Police Officer in 2013, and she gave him her blessing when he moved to Logan County as a deputy sheriff nearly two years later.

Thomas said she was with Wade’s widow in the hours after he was killed Tuesday in the line of duty.

“One of the things we talked about yesterday is that she knew he died a warrior. He died doing what he loved, and that was how he wanted to go,” Thomas said.

Chief Thomas also showed News 9 a large black “Tonto” knife Dave Wade gave Thomas when he left Cashion’s Police Department. It was engraved “Chief Veronica Thomas, Cashion Police Dept., Thank you for everything, Dave.”

“He really, he felt I gave him his chance to become an officer and he wanted to thank me and show me that he appreciated me,” Thomas said. “And it’s one of the most special gifts I have ever received.”

Besides his wife, Dave Wade leaves behind three sons, one of whom is a United States Marine.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.