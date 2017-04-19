Cashion Police Chief Remembers Fallen Logan County Deputy

Cashion’s police chief had special ties to slain Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Wade.

Both Wade and Police Chief Veronica Thomas are Army veterans. Thomas hired Wade as a Cashion Police Officer in 2013, and she gave him her blessing when he moved to Logan County as a deputy sheriff nearly two years later.

Thomas said she was with Wade’s widow in the hours after he was killed Tuesday in the line of duty.

“One of the things we talked about yesterday is that she knew he died a warrior. He died doing what he loved, and that was how he wanted to go,” Thomas said.

Chief Thomas also showed News 9 a large black “Tonto” knife Dave Wade gave Thomas when he left Cashion’s Police Department. It was engraved “Chief Veronica Thomas, Cashion Police Dept., Thank you for everything, Dave.”

“He really, he felt I gave him his chance to become an officer and he wanted to thank me and show me that he appreciated me,” Thomas said. “And it’s one of the most special gifts I have ever received.”

Besides his wife, Dave Wade leaves behind three sons, one of whom is a United States Marine.