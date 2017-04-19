Suspect Arrested After Standoff, Shots Fired Report In NW OKC

One suspect is in custody after a brief standoff with police, following a call to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood near NW 95th St. and N. Walker Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9, when officers arrived on scene they found a white male suspect, allegedly holding a gun, on the front porch of a home in the 500 block of NW 95th St.

Police say the suspect fired off rounds in the home, but no one else is believed to be inside. Eventually the man walked out of the home and approached police on the street, who were in an armored vehicle. The suspect complied with commands to lie down and put his hands on his head. He was arrested without incident.

Police shut down N. Walker and N. Shartel avenues between 94th St. and 96th St. as officers responded.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

The suspect has been taken into custody. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 19, 2017

?? UPDATE: Officers have located a man with a gun near NW 95/Walker. A perimeter has been established. The PIO is en-route to the scene. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 19, 2017

?? SAFETY: Officers are checking for shots fired near NW 95/Walker St. No shooter or victims have been located at this time. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 19, 2017