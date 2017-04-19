Suspect Arrested After Standoff, Shots Fired Report In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Suspect Arrested After Standoff, Shots Fired Report In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One suspect is in custody after a brief standoff with police, following a call to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood near NW 95th St. and N. Walker Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9, when officers arrived on scene they found a white male suspect, allegedly holding a gun, on the front porch of a home in the 500 block of NW 95th St.

Police say the suspect fired off rounds in the home, but no one else is believed to be inside. Eventually the man walked out of the home and approached police on the street, who were in an armored vehicle. The suspect complied with commands to lie down and put his hands on his head. He was arrested without incident.

Police shut down N. Walker and N. Shartel avenues between 94th St. and 96th St. as officers responded.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.