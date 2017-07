Oklahoma City police say a shoplifting suspect told store employees that her pacemaker set off a security sensor.

Officers said two women, who were captured on security video, walked into a store in the 4900 block of North May Ave. and took three Michael Kors purses. When the women attempted to walk out the door without paying they set off a security sensor, according to authorities.

One of the women then told store employees that she had a pacemaker and that is what set off the alarm.

Anyone with any information about the crime or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online www.okccrimetips.com.