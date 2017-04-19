Dodgers Can't Stop Sounds In Series Opener

The Nashville Sounds scored five runs through the first four innings and held off the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a 5-3 win Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers (7-6) returned home from their first road trip of the season to open an eight-game homestand and a four-game series against the Sounds Tuesday in front of a crowd of 3,564.

The Sounds (4-8) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never trailed in the game.

Designated hitter Chris Parmelee led off the inning with a walk. Third baseman Renato Nuñez followed with a single before first baseman Matt Olson singled to plate Parmelee for the first run of the night.

Later with the bases loaded, a wild pitch by Dodgers starting pitcher Justin Masterson brought home Olson for the Sounds’ second run.

A sacrifice fly by shortstop Franklin Barreto brought home another run for a 3-0 Sounds advantage.

The Sounds added to their lead and went ahead, 5-0, in the top of the fourth inning on a two-out, two-run single by right fielder Mark Canha.

The Dodgers broke the shutout in the bottom of the inning.

Third baseman Darnell Sweeney led off with a single for Oklahoma City and scored on a one-out RBI triple to center field by O’Koyea Dickson to cut Nashville’s lead to 5-1. The triple was Dickson’s first of the season.

Center fielder Alex Verdugo followed and hit a deep fly ball to right field for a sacrifice fly to bring home Dickson for the Dodgers’ second run of the night.

Both teams remained off the scoreboard until the bottom of the ninth inning when Dodgers catcher Bobby Wilson lined a home run over the Budweiser Deck in left field to cut Nashville’s lead to 5-3. The home run was Wilson’s first of the season.

The teams combined for 25 strikeouts in the game. The Dodgers’ pitching staff recorded 14 strikeouts for their sixth double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Masterson (1-1) was charged with the loss in his second start of 2017. He allowed five runs (three earned) and five hits, walked three and had six strikeouts.

Sounds starting pitcher Zach Neal (1-1) was credited with the win, allowing two runs and six hits over 5.2 innings. He did not issue a walk and had five strikeouts. Bobby Wahl pitched the ninth inning and earned his second save of the season.

The Dodgers outhit the Sounds, 10-9, Tuesday and Dickson, Verdugo and Charlie Culberson each had multi-hit nights.

The Dodgers went 5-2 on their recent road trip, but have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since dropping their first three games of the season.

Oklahoma City’s current homestand continues at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday against Nashville at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.