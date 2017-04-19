Armed Suspect In Custody, Midwest City Schools, Daycare Lifting Lockdown

Midwest City police say an armed suspect is in custody after a standoff Wednesday morning.

Officers say two people attempted to break into the Cash Express at 840 South Air Depot Blvd.

Lockdowns at the Country Estates Elementary, Midwest City High School, Midwest City School administration buildings, Mid-Del Tech and Kinder Castle daycare are being lifted.

Markez Thompson, 21, was the suspect in that standoff.

