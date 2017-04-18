Manhunt For Cleveland Facebook Shooter Expands Nationwide

The man who murdered a grandfather in Cleveland and posted the video to Facebook is still on the run this morning.

There are a few billboards around the metro with Steve Stephens' photo and information and also several in California. Police don't believe he is in Oklahoma currently but they are utilizing these boards because authorities have now declared a nationwide manhunt for Stephens.

Robert Godwin was walking home from an Easter meal with his family when Stephens pulled up beside him, got out of his car, and shot him.

Stephens is facing an aggravated murder charge and police believe he could be in one of Ohio's five surrounding states but so far, they've received no credible sightings. At least eight schools in the Philadelphia area were put on lockdown yesterday as authorities investigated a possible sighting of Stephens, but there was no indication he was ever in the city.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.