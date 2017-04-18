Siren Hack In Dallas Spurs Extra Attention In Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Siren Hack In Dallas Spurs Extra Attention In Oklahoma

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Edmond's 40 early alert sirens are typically tested once a month and even then, the blaring only lasts a few minutes.

Two weekends ago in Dallas, tornado sirens throughout the city were hacked and blaring for about an hour and a half.

After getting the news, city leaders in the Oklahoma City metro area say they are confident in their ability to deal with a similar threat.

Edmond officials say the crime is alarming but one they are ready to deal with through frequent updates to the system. Many emergency management staff say the real danger is from siren hacks comes from flooded 911 call systems.

News9.com
