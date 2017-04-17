My 2 Cents: Land Run Monument

I submitted my suggestion for the name of Oklahoma City's soon to be built 70 acre park downtown.

I told you last week they should name it "Land Run Park" and relocate the amazing Land Run Monument from it's remote location at the end of the Bricktown Canal and showcase it in the new park.

Today, I talked with Paul Moore, the sculptor. He said he'd loved my idea of moving it into the park where more people could see it and that he would want to be part of the planning process because it's not installed quite the way he'd envisioned.

On my idea of some of the pieces splashing through the water, he told me three were supposed to be, and he'd still like to see it that way.

He also told me there are six more pieces to be added over the next two years.

And one more note, when my girls told me Saturday night they were unaware of the Land Run Monument, I took them there.

Unfortunately, it was too dark to see much because the south end of the canal. The lights weren't on even though it was only 9 p.m. and as far as I could tell the 39 horses, riders, covered wagon making up the monument have no accent lighting.

I've asked the city why it was dark at 9 p.m. on a Saturday night, and I didn't get an answer today.

Whether they go with the name "Land Run Park" or not, for the name they really should move the monument into the park so more Oklahomans can find it and enjoy it!

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.