Child Injured Monday In NW OKC Shooting

A child was injured in a shooting Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The shooting happened after 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of NW 10 Street near MacArthur Boulevard.

A child under the age of 10 was found injured at the scene and was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Paramedics took the victim and his grandmother to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the two suspects ran away from the scene and they are working on developing suspect descriptions.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.