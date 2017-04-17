Skies To Stay Partly Cloudy Monday Night In OKC Metro

Showers will come to an end Monday evening in southern Oklahoma while new showers develop in the panhandle.

Skies will stay partly cloudy in the metro with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and a breezy south wind. The south wind picks up even more on Wednesday with highs climbing to the low 80s.

Storms may develop Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma with a low threat that they become severe.