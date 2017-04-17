Redbirds Snap Dodgers' Win Streak In Extra Innings

Tommy Pham’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning sent the Memphis Redbirds to a 4-3 walk-off win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Monday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The Dodgers’ five-game winning streak came to an end as they closed out a three-game series between the teams. Despite the loss, Oklahoma City won the series against the Redbirds, 2-1, and ended its first road trip of the season with a 5-2 record.

Monday marked the Dodgers’ first extra-inning game of the season after they tied the game in the top of the ninth inning.

The Dodgers (7-5) scored early Monday, taking the game’s first lead in their first at-bat.

Oklahoma City shortstop Chris Taylor led off the game with a triple when he lined a hit into right field and later scored on a one-out RBI single by Cody Bellinger for a 1-0 Dodgers lead. After a single by O’Koyea Dickson, Brett Eibner knocked a fly ball to right field for a RBI single that plated Bellinger for a 2-0 Dodgers advantage. Charlie Culberson then hit into a double play in right field, that included Dickson being thrown out at home plate to end the inning.

The Redbirds (7-5) got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning, scoring three runs with two outs.

Memphis catcher Alberto Rosario drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a single by Arturo Reyes. Rosario took third base when Todd Cunningham grounded into a double play, and then scored on a double by Chad Huffman to cut Oklahoma City’s lead to 2-1.

Redbirds first baseman Luke Voit followed and drew a walk. After a Dodgers pitching change and another Memphis walk, Huffman and Voit both scored when Paul DeJong lined a single to center field to give the Redbirds the lead, 3-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, Eibner drew a leadoff walk for Oklahoma City. He advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Charlie Culberson.

Darnell Sweeney followed and reached on a fielding error by Memphis shortstop DeJong that also allowed Eibner to score and knot the game, 3-3. With Sweeney in scoring position at second base, Memphis pitcher Rowan Wick retired the next two Dodgers batters to send the Redbirds to the plate in the bottom of the ninth.

Rosario lined a leadoff single into center field to put the potential winning run on base for the Redbirds. A sacrifice bunt by Pham advanced Rosario to second base. Dodgers pitcher Adam Liberatore then struck out Cunningham and got Huffman to fly out to force extra innings.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the 11th inning.

Memphis second baseman Wilfredo Tovar singled with one out and advanced to second on a groundout by Rosario. With two outs, Pham singled on a grounder to right field to score Tovar and plate the winning run for the Redbirds.

All four of Memphis’ runs scored with two outs Monday, as the Redbirds outhit the Dodgers, 9-7, in the game.

Dodgers pitcher Brandon Morrow (0-2) entered the game to pitch the 11th inning, and was charged with the loss, allowing one run and two hits over two-thirds of an inning. Pitcher Sam Tuivailala (1-0) pitched the 11th inning for the Redbirds and was credited with the win, retiring all three Dodgers batters he faced in the frame.

Monday marked just the fourth time through the first 12 games of the season that the Dodgers allowed more than three runs by an opponent in a game. The loss was also the Dodgers’ first of the season in a day game, as they fell to 3-1 in day games in 2017.

The Dodgers next return home to Oklahoma City to open an eight-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Nashville Sounds at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.