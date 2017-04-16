Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Houston

The NBA Playoffs are finally here, and the Thunder will get things started with Game 1 against the Rockets on Sunday night (8 p.m.) in Houston. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) made the trip to H-Town and will be tweeting live updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Rockets 118 Thunder 87 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 17, 2017

Time to regroup for Game 2 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 17, 2017

If they don't play more inspired, the #Thunder are about to get embarrassed. It may be unavoidable anyway. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 17, 2017

The Rockets are just 7-24 from downtown through 3 quarters yet they lead OKC by 15. That's... surprising. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 17, 2017

Rockets 89 Thunder 74 after 3, 9 OKC turnovers in the quarter #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 17, 2017

A ton of stuff Billy Donovan must clean up at half. But w all the madness, #Thunder trails by just 5. Russ & Billy D will determine winner — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 17, 2017

Rockets 59 Thunder 54 H, Rockets 3/16 behind the arc, Andre is the big surprise with 11, need more Oladipo-4pts 1/7 shooting #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 17, 2017

How many times will I write (Harden drive and score ) on my shot sheet? The Thunder back in front 52-51 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 17, 2017

Andre Roberson 3-3 from downtown. Didn't know that would be a thing tonight. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 17, 2017

I'd bet that at some time in this series ... or in his lifetime, @russwest44 will punch Patrick Beverley in the face. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 17, 2017

The Thunder is defending the outside pretty well so far. Not giving up many open looks from downtown. Houston 2-12 from three. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 17, 2017

#Thunder must have Grant play very well to win this series. Off to good start. Need to adjust to Rocket's 2nd chance pts. Not wait till 1/2. — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 17, 2017

10 lead changes so far, the Rockets have 28 points in the paint, 14 for OKC #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 17, 2017

Thunder 29 Rockets 27 after Q1, Andre's D stands out along with his two 3's #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 17, 2017

Nice rally from bad start for #Thunder & in good position early despite Russ' shooting woes. Now, if Dre can finish w 2-2 from 3!...@NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 17, 2017

How good has Dre been? 2 for 2 on threes. And forced back to back airballs from Harden. 0-4 overall. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 17, 2017

Is that 5 airballs from Houston? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 17, 2017

.@okcthunder should attack Harden and Anderson every time possible. They're weak enough on D to rank alongside Kanter & McDermott. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 17, 2017

Avoiding two early fouls by Adams and Roberson critical for @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 17, 2017





If Adams doesn't go after rebounds harder than that OKC is toast. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 17, 2017

They flew in from Chicago to see Russ play tonight #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/q49DTqbXjP — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 17, 2017

Rockets come into @okcthunder series w several key shooters cold. Long layoff may help, but OKC D key -- & Andre w more anti-Beard D!@news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 17, 2017

The Thunder is scheduled to tip off Game 1 tonight at 8:00 in Houston. Here are some of the best OKC soundbites from earlier. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/mMzkbnuiRS — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 16, 2017

The 3rd time is the charm #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/nqOLRI1oGl — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 16, 2017

.@SteveMcGehee will check in from Houston at 5:50 to preview Game 1 between the Thunder & Rockets #News9Thunder #RussFace pic.twitter.com/40uMc6MNLl — News 9 (@NEWS9) April 16, 2017