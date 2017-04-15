Warm, Windy and Humid Saturday Across Oklahoma

Happy Easter weekend, Oklahoma! Saturday, most everyone will just have to contend with the wind.

Warm, windy, and humid for everyone Saturday afternoon.

There will be a chance for thunderstorms in western and northwestern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon and evening. The highest chance will be in northwestern Oklahoma, closer to the intersection of the dryline and cold front. The main threat will be up to tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

Storms will then develop along the front and move south into northern Oklahoma overnight into early Sunday morning.

By sunrise Sunday, for all the sunrise church services and Easter egg hunts, the initial round of rain and storms may have moved out for the most part. More will be possible around mid-morning and again Sunday afternoon. A messy forecast, to be sure.