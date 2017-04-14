Multiple Tornadoes Descend On Texas Panhandle

At least seven tornadoes were seen touching down in rural parts of the Texas panhandle, near the New Mexico border, Friday evening.

News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor were on the scene, and Live Streamed, as many of the twisters formed in an area between Friona and Dimmitt, Texas.

So far there has been no word of any structure damage or injuries.

