Authorities Locate Missing 16-year-old Mustang Girl

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a lake in southwestern Oklahoma.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in a lake in southwestern Oklahoma.More >>
The Senate panel that John McCain leads will press ahead with its business this week as the Arizona Republican continues to recuperate from surgery to remove a blood clot.More >>
The Senate panel that John McCain leads will press ahead with its business this week as the Arizona Republican continues to recuperate from surgery to remove a blood clot.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.