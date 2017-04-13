Two High School Quarterbacks Announce Commitments

Two Oklahoma high school quarterbacks announced their college commitments, Thursday afternoon.

Southmoore junior Casey Thompson will cross the Red River to play for Texas, despite both his father and brother's history in a Sooner uniform.

Thompson is a 4-star recruit in the class of 2018, and picked Texas over Arizona State and North Carolina.

Earlier in the day, Norman North senior Brandon Marquardt announced he will join the Tulsa football team this fall as a preferred walk-on.

Marquardt threw for more than 4600 yards in 2016, the most ever in Class 6A history.