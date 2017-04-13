OKC Police Search For Men Believed Involved In Multiple Armed Robberies

Oklahoma City and Warr Acres police are looking for two men they believe are behind three armed robberies at local Auto Zone stores.

Both the detectives and the police reports state each time the brazen thieves walk in right before closing time, even though customers were still in the stores.

Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police posted the surveillance video that was recorded at the NW 23rd St. store, near Classen Blvd., on their Facebook page.

The surveillance video shows the men walked in wearing masks, hoodies and gloves and point their guns right at the employees as they directed them towards the safe.

The police report states during the robbery customers heard someone yell, "Everybody get face down!" and then saw the robbers pointing guns to the employees’ heads as they forced them to their knees.

"It's important to get these guys identified as soon as possible," said OKC Police MSgt. Gary Knight. "Because these are very brazen robberies…we want to get them off the streets before they hurt somebody."

The same two men are believed to be behind a similar armed robbery that happened on April 4 at the Auto Zone store located on Northwest Expressway between Rockwell Ave. and MacArthur Blvd. They are also believed to be responsible for one at the Auto Zone on NW 39th Street in Warr Acres in March.

Warr Acres police department released that surveillance video to News 9 Thursday afternoon.

"We're hoping someone out there will recognize them," said Knight. "Either from their clothes they're wearing, the way they move, maybe even the type of weapon you see displayed.”

If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.