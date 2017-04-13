Dante Buford Leaving OU Hoops - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dante Buford Leaving OU Hoops

Norman -

Redshirt-sophomore small forward Dante Buford is leaving the OU basketball program.

Buford started four games for the Sooners this season and averaged 3.8 points while shooting 36.4 percent from three. He played in 36-of-37 games last year during OU’s run to the Final Four.

Fellow reserve Darrion Strong-Moore also left the program this spring. Their departures leave two vacancies on the Sooners roster. Lon Kruger has targeted Rice transfer Egor Koulechov and could add another transfer if necessary.

