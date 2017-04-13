OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters At Town Hall Events

Several U.S. lawmakers stepped up security at town hall meetings recently.

Some of the blame for the safety concerns has fallen on a newly-formed social activist group called Indivisible. The group has caused tense moments at town halls nationwide. But that's not the case in Oklahoma.

Sen. James Lankford had increased security at Kamp's in Oklahoma City Monday night for his public event and Rep. Markwayne Mullin blamed Indivisible for his safety concerns.

The Oklahoma chapter of Indivisible says they want to accomplish the goal of resisting the Trump agenda without being confrontational. As far as safety concerns, members of the group say they don't condone threats of any kind. They're only concerned voters who want to be heard.

They say a third of their members in Oklahoma either are Republican or left the party on November 9th.