Convicted Murderer Sues OK Co. Sheriff's Office For Damages

A convicted murderer is suing the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office for damages after being beaten by three other inmates, according to the civil lawsuit filed in federal court.

In October 2016, Joseph Cyr, 35, was found guilty of the December 2011 killings of Jayme Adams and her unborn child. He was sentenced to two life without parole sentences .

The handwritten lawsuit was filed Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City. In it, Cyr details an incident at the Oklahoma County jail that led to "permanent personal injury."

On February 22, 2016, Cyr said three inmates at the jail beat him without provocation or warning.

Deputies took Cyr to Baptist Medical Center where he received treatment. More than a week later, doctors installed two plates into Cyr's jaw and wired his mouth shut, according to the lawsuit.

If healing to one of the two fractures in Cyr's jaw does not occur, the medical doctor treating Cyr said he may need another surgery, according to the lawsuit.

Charges were filed against the three inmates accused of beating Cyr.

Cyr said he is seeking compensation so he can receive orthodontic care to repair his damaged and "mal-aligned" teeth. He complained of suffering severe headaches, dizzy spells and facial paralysis.

According to the lawsuit, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office has acknowledged its liability in the assault and has paid for all the medical costs to date but has not provided for permanent loss and orthodontic care.

Cyr stated he utilized the staff request and the grievance process to seek compensation.

"Through a combination of 10 requests to staffs and grievances, no help was given and were continually rejected," according to the suit.

He is suing for $150,000 plus any legal fees that may be incurred through the federal lawsuit.

Cyr is serving time in the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville.