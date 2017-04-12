Severe Storms Possible Thursday In State

A mild evening across the area under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the low 60s.

Clouds thicken up overnight and a chance of rain moves into the western half of the state.

Here in the metro, our chance of rain doesn’t arrive until our Thursday morning, as the weather system now across New Mexico will move across the state on Thursday.

Some storms could be strong and couldn’t rule out an isolated severe thunderstorm during the day.

Thursday won’t be a washout but a round of showers and thunderstorms can be expected through the day. Highs across the state will be in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

This is a quick moving weather system so by Friday and into our Saturday. The sunshine returns with a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming up into the 70s and 80s.

On Easter Sunday, another storm system arrives with a chance of strong thunderstorms and highs in the 70s. Don’t cancel those Easter egg hunts just yet but better make those contingency plans just in case.