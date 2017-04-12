Bees Swarm Lawton, City Urges Residents To Let Them Handle It

Lawton Animal Welfare is working to get a large bee swarm under control and they are warning people what to do in case they do come in contact with them.

Earlier this week, a local beekeeper helped contain bees that gathered on a residential street. It's recommended if you see a swarm of bees, do not try to kill them or even make contact with them. Instead, just call animal welfare and report it.

They want you to report it because of the severe decline in the bee population.

Lawton Animal Welfare says every swarm we protect and relocate will benefit the human population because bees have such a big impact in the food we eat every day.

Contact Lawton Animal Services if you see a swarm or have questions.