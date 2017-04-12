Bees Swarm Lawton, City Urges Residents To Let Them Handle It - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Bees Swarm Lawton, City Urges Residents To Let Them Handle It

Posted: Updated:
LAWTON, Oklahoma -

Lawton Animal Welfare is working to get a large bee swarm under control and they are warning people what to do in case they do come in contact with them.

Earlier this week, a local beekeeper helped contain bees that gathered on a residential street. It's recommended if you see a swarm of bees, do not try to kill them or even make contact with them. Instead, just call animal welfare and report it.

They want you to report it because of the severe decline in the bee population.

Lawton Animal Welfare says every swarm we protect and relocate will benefit the human population because bees have such a big impact in the food we eat every day.

Contact Lawton Animal Services if you see a swarm or have questions.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.