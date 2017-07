Oklahoma City police are looking for two people in connection with the use of a stolen credit card.

Officers say that a woman had her wallet stolen from her purse at a Northwest Oklahoma City grocery store last month. One of the victim’s credit cards was used at the Target at N Rockwell Ave. and Northwest Expressway.

According to authorities, a man who was trying to use the victim’s card was captured on surveillance video as was a woman who was with him.

Anyone who recognizes either person should contact Crime Stoppers 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online www.okccrimetips.com.