OKC's New Councilman To Be Sworn In Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC's New Councilman To Be Sworn In Today

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City's newest councilman, Ward 4's Todd Stone, will be sworn into office Tuesday morning. Ward 4 covers southern and southeastern Oklahoma City which stretches from Capitol Hill to the Pottawatomie County line, including all of Tinker Air Force Base.

Stone says while he would like to first see some beautification projects around Tinker but he's also going to focus on public safety. He wants the 200-some vacant positions filled with Oklahoma City police & he wants the previously planned fire station built near Lake Stanley Draper to help battle possible wildfires.

Capitol Hill is also a focus. He believes Capitol Hill is the next up & coming district and is primed for a renaissance.

Stone will be sworn into office at 8:30am Tuesday at City Hall.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.