OKC's New Councilman To Be Sworn In Today

Oklahoma City's newest councilman, Ward 4's Todd Stone, will be sworn into office Tuesday morning. Ward 4 covers southern and southeastern Oklahoma City which stretches from Capitol Hill to the Pottawatomie County line, including all of Tinker Air Force Base.

Stone says while he would like to first see some beautification projects around Tinker but he's also going to focus on public safety. He wants the 200-some vacant positions filled with Oklahoma City police & he wants the previously planned fire station built near Lake Stanley Draper to help battle possible wildfires.

Capitol Hill is also a focus. He believes Capitol Hill is the next up & coming district and is primed for a renaissance.

Stone will be sworn into office at 8:30am Tuesday at City Hall.