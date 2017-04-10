Police Raid Leads To Veteran's Stolen Property - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police Raid Leads To Veteran's Stolen Property

Posted: Updated:
A drug raid on Friday at a southwest Oklahoma City home netted five arrests, and something that belonged to a man News 9 has interviewed in the past. A drug raid on Friday at a southwest Oklahoma City home netted five arrests, and something that belonged to a man News 9 has interviewed in the past.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A drug raid on Friday at a southwest Oklahoma City home netted five arrests, and something that belonged to a man News 9 has interviewed in the past.  

Mike Prunsky is a Vietnam War veteran from Colorado, who took an aircraft mechanic job at Will Rogers World Airport last September.  

Just days after getting here, a trailer full of Prunsky’s possessions disappeared from a local apartment complex.  

Police were able to recover Prunsky’s beloved Harley Davidson and the empty trailer about three weeks later, but he’s still missing $16,000 of his specialty tools, and just about everything else.

“All the mechanics there helped me out, and I really know the people there are good,” he said.  

On Friday, Oklahoma City police raided a home in the 2100 block of SW 49 Street.  

Police arrested five people for drug-related and stolen property crimes.  

Amongst the things police found in the house was the license plate that had been on Mike Prunsky’s trailer.  

Honoring America’s Warriors Executive Director Scotty Dee said their organization continues to assist Prunsky.

“He’s got to meet new people," Dee said. "We see Mike about twice a week (when) he drops in here.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.