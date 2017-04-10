Police Raid Leads To Veteran's Stolen Property

A drug raid on Friday at a southwest Oklahoma City home netted five arrests, and something that belonged to a man News 9 has interviewed in the past.

Mike Prunsky is a Vietnam War veteran from Colorado, who took an aircraft mechanic job at Will Rogers World Airport last September.

Just days after getting here, a trailer full of Prunsky’s possessions disappeared from a local apartment complex .

Police were able to recover Prunsky’s beloved Harley Davidson and the empty trailer about three weeks later , but he’s still missing $16,000 of his specialty tools, and just about everything else.

“All the mechanics there helped me out, and I really know the people there are good,” he said.

On Friday, Oklahoma City police raided a home in the 2100 block of SW 49 Street.

Police arrested five people for drug-related and stolen property crimes.

Amongst the things police found in the house was the license plate that had been on Mike Prunsky’s trailer.

Honoring America’s Warriors Executive Director Scotty Dee said their organization continues to assist Prunsky.

“He’s got to meet new people," Dee said. "We see Mike about twice a week (when) he drops in here.”