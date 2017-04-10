Anadarko Officer-Involved Shooting Justified, DA Says

According to police, when officers arrived on scene they found 34-year-old Henry Hunter armed with a knife. Officers say they gave Hunter repeated commands to drop the knife, but when he started to approach, one of the officers opened fire.

A deadly officer-involved shooting in Anadarko from early February was justified, the Caddo County District Attorney’s office determined.

The shooting occurred following a domestic disturbance call to a home near N. 1st St. and Prairie Village Ave. in Anadarko on Feb. 8.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene they found 34-year-old Henry Hunter armed with a knife. Officers say they gave Hunter repeated commands to drop the knife, but when he started to approach, one of the officers opened fire, striking Hunter. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Anadarko Police Department released the following statement following the DA’s determination: