OKC Metro To See Widespread Sunshine Tuesday

Mostly clear skies will hold Monday night with temperatures dropping to the mid-40s and a light northeast wind.
Tuesday looks gorgeous with widespread sunshine and highs in the low 70s.
Clouds increase early Wednesday with temperatures still climbing to the mid-70s. Rain and a few storms move into far southwest Oklahoma on Wednesday with better chances for the metro on Thursday.
